Dameer Khan tests positive for Covid

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 03:32 pm

Dameer Khan. Photo: Instagram

Aspiring young musician Dameer Khan tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. 

Dameer had his debut show in Dhaka on 2 January. 

The singer is stirring buzz on Spotify Bangladesh through his mesmerising lyrics. 

The "Amar Jaan" famed singer informed his fans about his diagnosis through his Instagram story and requested everyone who has attended his concert on Sunday night to get a PCR test. 

"This morning I received a negative result from an antigen test I took after walking up with a fever. I just now found out from the PCR test I took at the same time that the antigen was wrong and I am Covid positive," wrote Dameer on his story. 

"If you were at the show last night please self-Isolate and get tested as soon as possible," he added.

Screen grab of Dameer's Instagram story.

Dameer, who is currently studying at McGill University, had to cancel his flight for Canada and is self-quarantined in Dhaka. 

Dameer compiled his parents' wedding clips for the music video of his popular track "Amar Jaan" and garnered immense praise from the audience. 

The singer humbly apologised to everyone and said his inbox is open if anyone wants to talk.

 

