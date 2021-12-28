'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Glitz

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 11:42 am

Related News

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Vallée's Hollywood breakthrough came with the 2013 AIDS drama "Dallas Buyers Club," which won Oscars for actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 11:42 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jean-Marc Vallée, a Canadian best known for directing the Oscar-nominated film "Dallas Buyers Club" and Emmy-winning HBO series "Big Little Lies," died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City. He was 58.

Vallée's demise was reported on Sunday by entertainment website Deadline and confirmed on Twitter by his representative Bumble Ward.

"Still in shock over the news that Jean-Marc Vallée has died," Ward said, adding that he was thoughtful and kind "while still being a creative genius."

Vallée's Hollywood breakthrough came with the 2013 AIDS drama "Dallas Buyers Club," which won Oscars for actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

The movie was based on the true story of homophobic drug addict Ron Woodroof, played by McConaughey, who smuggles much-needed but unapproved medication into the United States to distribute to other AIDS patients.

Vallée's recent win as a director came from HBO series "Big Little Lies" starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Zoë Kravitz. The show won eight Emmy awards in 2017.

He directed "Demolition," a 2015 drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal, about a New York investment banker coming to grips with his wife's sudden death.

Vallée had at the time called "Demolition" his most "rock and roll" film, both for its pulsing soundtrack in a film otherwise punctuated by silence, and its often provocative and offbeat portrayal of grief.

Vallée, who hailed from Montreal, forayed into the features film industry with his 1995 thriller "Black List"

He is survived by two sons.

Jean-Marc Vallée / Oscar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

1h | Habitat
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

1h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

1d | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1d | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US