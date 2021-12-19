Critics go from calling The Matrix Resurrections best movie to exposition dump

The Matrix Resurrections. Photo: Collected

The first reactions to The Matrix Resurrections are out. The film has Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Neo while Priyanka Chopra joins the world of Matrix.

Although reviews of The Matrix Resurrections would not be out until next week, a few international film critics have shared their initial reactions to the film on Twitter.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the Keanu Reeves-starrer has left critics divided. While some thoroughly enjoyed the film, many did not share similar opinions.

'The Matrix Resurrections', the fourth film from the Matrix franchise, brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo, 18 years after he played the role in 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both released in 2003.

In their initial reactions to 'The Matrix Resurrections', critics' were divided and went from calling it the "best movie ever made" to "2.5-hour exposition dump".