Critics go from calling The Matrix Resurrections best movie to exposition dump

Glitz

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 11:58 am

Related News

Critics go from calling The Matrix Resurrections best movie to exposition dump

Although reviews of The Matrix Resurrections would not be out until next week, a few international film critics have shared their initial reactions to the film on Twitter

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 11:58 am
The Matrix Resurrections. Photo: Collected
The Matrix Resurrections. Photo: Collected

The first reactions to The Matrix Resurrections are out. The film has Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Neo while Priyanka Chopra joins the world of Matrix. 

Although reviews of The Matrix Resurrections would not be out until next week, a few international film critics have shared their initial reactions to the film on Twitter. 

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the Keanu Reeves-starrer has left critics divided. While some thoroughly enjoyed the film, many did not share similar opinions. 

'The Matrix Resurrections', the fourth film from the Matrix franchise, brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo, 18 years after he played the role in 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both released in 2003.

In their initial reactions to 'The Matrix Resurrections', critics' were divided and went from calling it the "best movie ever made" to "2.5-hour exposition dump".

The Matrix / Matrix Resurrections / Keanu Reeves / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

19m | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

1h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

2h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec