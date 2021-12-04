Criminal charges possible in 'Rust' movie shooting, prosecutor says

Some of the people who handled guns on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust" may face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer, the New Mexico district attorney said on Friday.

Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement that she had not made any decision yet on charges but that everyone involved "in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected."

Once the investigation is complete "certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of 'Rust'," she added.

Carmack-Altwies gave no indication when the investigation might conclude.

Her statement followed a television interview on Thursday by Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it fired a live bullet and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during a rehearsal in October on a ranch near Santa Fe.