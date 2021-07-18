‘Concert From Bangladesh’ to revisit history of Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 01:54 pm

The digital concert will be streamed on 1 August

Concert from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Concert from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy

To recall the history of solidarity embedded in the historical "Concert for Bangladesh", London-based UBIK Productions and Dhaka-based Samdani Art Foundation (SAF), supported by British Council Digital Collaboration Fund, is going to organise a digital concert titled "Concert from Bangladesh".

The digital concert will be streamed on 1 August and all the proceeds will be equally distributed between the performing musicians and Bangladeshi charity organisation Friendship which provides healthcare for climate change refugees and promotes women's rights in Bangladesh, read a press release.

The organisations have commissioned British-South Asian artist Shezad Dawood to create a virtual-reality stage for the concert.

The event will expand on the 50-year legacy of "Concert for Bangladesh"-- the original charity concert initiated by Ravi Shankar and George Harrison of Beatles' fame to aid efforts for relief distribution and resolving the refugee crisis during the Liberation War.

Co-curated by Diana Campbell, artistic director of SAF, with Dhaka-born music producer and artist Enayet Kabir, together with assistant curators Ruxmini Choudhury and Shoummo Saha, the concert will showcase a wealth of talent across varied Bangladeshi musical traditions.

Additional events will take place with Chisenhale Gallery (London), at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall (Leeds) and Srihatta Samdani Art Centre and Sculpture Park (Sylhet).

