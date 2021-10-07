Coldplay confirms Selena Gomez collaboration on new song ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay is gearing up to release new single featuring Selena Gomez to make a strong impact among the younger fan base.

The new track "Let somebody go" will feature in the band's star-studded new album "Music of Spheres."

Selena Gomez has been collaborating with numerous artists this year. She released a collaboration song with Colombian singer Camilo titled '999' in August and dropped a Spanish EP 'Revelacion', in March.

Recently, the the pop star is occupied with her makeup line "Rare beauty."

The new album also features chart-topping collaboration with Korean band BTS in a new single titled "My Universe."

Both Coldplay and BTS have shared a new documentary titled "Inside My Universe" that chronicles the making of "My Universe."

The British band - comprised of Chris Martin, 44, Will Champion, 43, Guy Berryman, 43, and Jonny Buckland, 44 - will unveil their upcoming album "Music of the Spheres" on 15 October.