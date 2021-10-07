Coldplay confirms Selena Gomez collaboration on new song ‘Let Somebody Go’

Glitz

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 05:41 pm

Related News

Coldplay confirms Selena Gomez collaboration on new song ‘Let Somebody Go’

The new track “Let somebody go” will feature in the band’s star-studded new album “Music of Spheres”

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 05:41 pm
Selena Gomez collaborates with Coldplay. Photo: Instagram, AP via Desecret News
Selena Gomez collaborates with Coldplay. Photo: Instagram, AP via Desecret News

Coldplay is gearing up to release new single featuring Selena Gomez to make a strong impact among the younger fan base.

The new track "Let somebody go" will feature in the band's star-studded new album "Music of Spheres."

Selena Gomez has been collaborating with numerous artists this year. She released a collaboration song with Colombian singer Camilo titled '999' in August and dropped a Spanish EP 'Revelacion', in March.

Recently, the the pop star is occupied with her makeup line "Rare beauty."

The new album also features chart-topping collaboration with Korean band BTS in a new single titled "My Universe."

Both Coldplay and BTS have shared a new documentary titled "Inside My Universe" that chronicles the making of "My Universe."

The British band - comprised of Chris Martin, 44, Will Champion, 43, Guy Berryman, 43, and Jonny Buckland, 44 - will unveil their upcoming album "Music of the Spheres" on 15 October.

Cold Play / Selena Gomez / Music of Spheres / album / Let Somebody Go / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

10h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

10h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 