Coke studio Bangla secretly shooting in Dhaka

Coke Studio, the popular music show with artists from India and Pakistan, has already added an extra dimension to the entertainment industry. This time, Bangladesh is joining the franchise. Coke Studio Bangla will soon be available to enjoy.

The show will air a large number of songs by famous musicians of the country. The recording and filming of the show have already begun. However, strict confidentiality has been maintained around it.

According to sources, the crew of the show have been working on the second floor of the building of the Deepto TV. Special gates are used at the back of the TV channel for the artists to enter.

Sources further said that the shooting of this show started this week. Earlier in the last week, the construction of the set was done. The studio has been set in various contexts of the folk culture of Bangladesh.

Bappa Majumder, Sayan Chowdhury Arnob, Momtaz, Pantho Kanai, Kana and several others have already taken part in the shooting.