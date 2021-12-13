Coachella 2022: Travis Scott gets dropped from the lineup

Travis Scott gets dropped out from Coachella 2022 reports Variety.

The event will take place on the weekends of 15-17 April and 22-24 April in Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Grounds.

After the Astroworld concert tragedy in November this year, where a stampede killed several attendees, the singer has been receiving heavy backlash from fans.

Ten attendees of the concert are known to have lost their lives. The stampede has been speculated to be the cause of inadequate security protocols.

A petition was signed to change the Coachella lineup and it has reportedly managed 60,000 signatures.

During Scott's first interview after the incident with Charlamagne Tha God, he expressed, "I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people's parents went through something. And it really hurts."