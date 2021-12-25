CJFB Performance Award 2020 winners named

Glitz

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 06:59 pm

Related News

CJFB Performance Award 2020 winners named

Noted singer and artiste of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Rafiqul Alam got the Lifetime Achievement Award this year

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 06:59 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The names of 'TM Records-CJFB Performance Award 2020' winners were announced in a colourful event at the Hall of Fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Friday (24 December).

Cultural Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (CJFB), an organisation of cultural journalists of major national dailies, television and online media, in association with TM Records, organised the award ceremony to recognise the film, music and television talents of the country, said a press release.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam attended the event as chief guest.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Gaan Bangla Television Chairperson Farzana Munny, Gaan Bangla TV CEO Kaushik Hossain Taposh, CJFB Chief Advisor Enam Sarkar, CJFB President Tamim Hasan, and Secretary-General Khaled Ahmed attended the programme.

Renowned stars of the country performed in the ceremony.

The award was distributed in 20 categories including lifetime achievement and two prizes in a special category.

Noted singer and artiste of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Rafiqul Alam got the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. And the music television series 'Wind of Change' received a special award for its contribution to the music industry of Bangladesh.

The awardees are:

Music

Best Singer: Tanjib Sarwar (Dube Dube)

Best Singer: Oishee (Megher Bari)

Best Music Director: Sajid Sarkar (Dube Dube),

Best Lyricist: Rakib Hasan Rahul (Shundor Manush)

Best Band: Avoid Rafa

Best Folk Singer: Parvez (Nokkhotro)

Film

Best Actor: Shakib Khan (Shahenshah)

Best Actress: Sobnom Yesmin Bubli (Bir)

Best Movies: Bir

Television

Best Actor: Afran Nisho (Gojodontini)

Best Actress: Mehazabien Chowdhury (Photoframe)

Best Actor (Critic): Chanchal Chowdhury (Chuti)

Best Emerging Actor: Ziaul Haque Palash (Bachelor Point)

Best Emerging Actress: Sanjana Sarkar Riya (Bachelor Point)

Best Drama (Series): Bachelor Point (Dhruv TV)

Best Drama (Single): Apa (Black and White) and Stadium (Club Eleven Entertainment) 

Best Director: Kajal Arefin Ome (Bachelor Point)

CJFB Performance Award / Film / Music / Award ceremony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

7h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

9h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

9h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

45m | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

3h | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one