CJFB Performance Award 2020 winners named

The names of 'TM Records-CJFB Performance Award 2020' winners were announced in a colourful event at the Hall of Fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Friday (24 December).

Cultural Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (CJFB), an organisation of cultural journalists of major national dailies, television and online media, in association with TM Records, organised the award ceremony to recognise the film, music and television talents of the country, said a press release.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam attended the event as chief guest.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Gaan Bangla Television Chairperson Farzana Munny, Gaan Bangla TV CEO Kaushik Hossain Taposh, CJFB Chief Advisor Enam Sarkar, CJFB President Tamim Hasan, and Secretary-General Khaled Ahmed attended the programme.

Renowned stars of the country performed in the ceremony.

The award was distributed in 20 categories including lifetime achievement and two prizes in a special category.

Noted singer and artiste of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Rafiqul Alam got the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. And the music television series 'Wind of Change' received a special award for its contribution to the music industry of Bangladesh.

The awardees are:

Music

Best Singer: Tanjib Sarwar (Dube Dube)

Best Singer: Oishee (Megher Bari)

Best Music Director: Sajid Sarkar (Dube Dube),

Best Lyricist: Rakib Hasan Rahul (Shundor Manush)

Best Band: Avoid Rafa

Best Folk Singer: Parvez (Nokkhotro)

Film

Best Actor: Shakib Khan (Shahenshah)

Best Actress: Sobnom Yesmin Bubli (Bir)

Best Movies: Bir

Television

Best Actor: Afran Nisho (Gojodontini)

Best Actress: Mehazabien Chowdhury (Photoframe)

Best Actor (Critic): Chanchal Chowdhury (Chuti)

Best Emerging Actor: Ziaul Haque Palash (Bachelor Point)

Best Emerging Actress: Sanjana Sarkar Riya (Bachelor Point)

Best Drama (Series): Bachelor Point (Dhruv TV)

Best Drama (Single): Apa (Black and White) and Stadium (Club Eleven Entertainment)

Best Director: Kajal Arefin Ome (Bachelor Point)