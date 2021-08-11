CID finds no evidence on Pori Moni’s phone

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 10:30 pm
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank Wednesday asked all the scheduled banks to submit details of the bank accounts of Pori Moni and several others

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has not found any concrete evidence by examining Pori Moni's personal mobile phone while they were investigating a narcotics case against the actress, an official of the CID's forensic team told The Business Standard on Wednesday. 

The official also claimed that after the digital forensic examination of Pori Moni's phone, they have not found any concrete information on who supplied narcotics to the actress and who were the masterminds behind the racket. 

Earlier, on Saturday the CID raided Pori Moni's residence again and seized four mobile phones, two passports, two laptops, three credit cards. The investigation authority had not found any clue from those four mobile phones either. 

Consequently, the CID was focusing on manual investigation and interrogation. They also sought details of bank account information of Pori Moni and several others from the central bank.

Following the CID's request, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank on Wednesday asked all the scheduled banks to submit details of the bank accounts of Pori Moni, film producer Nazrul Islam Raj, model Faria Mahbub Piasha, her friend and car dealer Mishu Hasan, model Marium Akter Mou, and sacked Awami League leader Helena Jahangir.

Of them, Pori Moni, Nazrul Islam Raj, Faria Mahbub Piasha, Marium Akter Mou and Mishu Hasan were facing narcotics cases, while Helena Jahangir was accused under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act, 2001.

CID's Additional Superintendent of Police Azad Rahman said they have requested the BFIU for the financial details as a part of their ongoing investigation.

The CID has been investigating eight cases against Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir, Piasha, Mou and their associates.

The CID officials said they have also asked some other government agencies to get details regarding the financial situation and wealth of the accused. 

Meanwhile, six more cases against Helena, Piasha, Raj, Mishu and Masudul Islam Jisan were transferred to the CID for investigation.  

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) raided Pori Moni's residence in Banani, Dhaka on 4 August and arrested her.

The Rab said they seized 33 bottles of liquor, 150 empty liquor bottles, yaba tablets and shisha, LSD, crystal methamphetamine and electronic devices during the raid.

Models Piasha and Mou were arrested in raids conducted by the Detective Branch of police a few days earlier.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court on Wednesday sent model Piasha and Junayed Karim Jimmy, the costume designer of Pori Moni, to jail rejecting their bail plea and the police's remand petition in cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order after the CID officials produced them before the court, seeking on five-day fresh remand for further interrogation. 

