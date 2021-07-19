Chorki releases ‘Youtumer’s’ first song ‘Pagla Ghora’

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 03:20 pm

Chorki released a song from the movie titled "Pagla Ghora" on its Youtube channel and official Facebook page yesterday

Adnan Al Rajeev's much-awaited Eid film "YouTumor" is already creating buzz all over social media.

Produced by Chorki and Runout Films, the movie features Pritom Hasan and Ziaul Hoque Polash as Don and Monty, states a press release.

Watch "Pagla Ghora" here 

Chorki released a song from the movie titled "Pagla Ghora" on its Youtube channel and official Facebook page yesterday.

Composed by Arafat Mohsin and sung by Bonne Hassan and Arafat, the song gives off a fusion sound with a mix of folk and peppy dance beats.

The movie also stars Gousul Alam Shaon, Sharaf Ahmed Jeevan, Kareena Kaiser, and Salman Muktadir among many others in pivotal roles.

"YouTumor" will be released on Chorki on Eid-Ul-Azha.

