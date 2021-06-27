Chorki releases official poster of multi-starrer anthology series ‘Unoloukik’

Glitz

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 01:07 pm

Chorki releases official poster of multi-starrer anthology series ‘Unoloukik’

Veteran Actor Asaduzzaman Noor will return to acting after a long time with this series

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 01:07 pm
Chorki releases official poster of multi-starrer anthology series ‘Unoloukik’. Photo: Collected
Chorki releases official poster of multi-starrer anthology series ‘Unoloukik’. Photo: Collected

Video streaming platform Chorki has released the first look of its multi starrer anthology series "Unoloukik" on its social media.

Directed by Robiul Alam Robi and stories by renowned author Shibobroto Bormon, the five episode anthology series showcases various stories of love, disease, and fate. The audience will be left wondering whether it's all real or just an illusion.

The psychological thriller series showcases an array of brilliant artist starting from Asaduzzaman Noor, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Gazi Rakayet, Intekhab Dinar, Iresh Zaker, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Mostafa Monwar, Sohail Mandal, Farhana Hamid, Najiba Bashar and many more.

The anthology series comprises of five episodes titled "Moriber holo tar shadh", "Dwikhondito", "Hello Ladies", "Miss Prohelikha" and "Don't right me." Starting from the release date, each episodes will be available on the streaming site every Thursday.

Veteran Actor Asaduzzaman Noor will return to acting after a long time with this series. 'Unoloukik' is his first debut series in the world of web series. The legendary actor will be seen in the story "Don't right me." Popular actors Chanchal Chowdhury and Nusrat Imrose Tisha will also reunite together for the story "Miss Prohelika."

"Unoloukik" will air on Chorki on the upcoming occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Chorki / Unoloukik / anthology series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

17h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery