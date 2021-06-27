Chorki releases official poster of multi-starrer anthology series ‘Unoloukik’

Video streaming platform Chorki has released the first look of its multi starrer anthology series "Unoloukik" on its social media.

Directed by Robiul Alam Robi and stories by renowned author Shibobroto Bormon, the five episode anthology series showcases various stories of love, disease, and fate. The audience will be left wondering whether it's all real or just an illusion.

The psychological thriller series showcases an array of brilliant artist starting from Asaduzzaman Noor, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Gazi Rakayet, Intekhab Dinar, Iresh Zaker, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Mostafa Monwar, Sohail Mandal, Farhana Hamid, Najiba Bashar and many more.

The anthology series comprises of five episodes titled "Moriber holo tar shadh", "Dwikhondito", "Hello Ladies", "Miss Prohelikha" and "Don't right me." Starting from the release date, each episodes will be available on the streaming site every Thursday.

Veteran Actor Asaduzzaman Noor will return to acting after a long time with this series. 'Unoloukik' is his first debut series in the world of web series. The legendary actor will be seen in the story "Don't right me." Popular actors Chanchal Chowdhury and Nusrat Imrose Tisha will also reunite together for the story "Miss Prohelika."

"Unoloukik" will air on Chorki on the upcoming occasion of Eid al-Adha.