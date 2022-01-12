Check out the updated list of top 10 highest-grossing film ever

Glitz

Hindustan Times
12 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 01:12 pm

Related News

Check out the updated list of top 10 highest-grossing film ever

Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the eighth highest grossing film ever, a list which is led by James Cameron's Avatar

Hindustan Times
12 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 01:12 pm
Spider-Man: No Way Home enters the list of highest-grossing films ever. Photo: Collected
Spider-Man: No Way Home enters the list of highest-grossing films ever. Photo: Collected

Close to a month after it's release, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to break box office records. After it became the first film to gross over a billion dollars in the pandemic era, the film has now become the eighth-highest growing film of all time. Given that it is still running in many territories worldwide, it may rise even higher on the list.

Despite theatres being gradually shut across the world due to rising Omicron cases, Tom Holland-starrer No Way Home is continuing to mint money. Currently, it has made $668 million in the North American market, more than films like Titanic and Jurassic World. Trade analysts speculate that it may end up crossing the $700 million mark there.

Globally, it's total earnings of $1.53 billion so far mean that it has surpassed The Avengers in the list of highest grossing films ever. The only two superhero films ahead of it are Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That means it is now also the highest-grossing solo superhero film ever.

The top ten highest growing films of all time (not adjusted for inflation) is a list dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the entry of No Way Home, MCU now has four entries in the top 10- the others being Avengers: Endgame (at number 2), Avengers: Infinity War (at number 5) and The Avengers (at number 9). The list is led by James Cameron's Avatar, which has earned almost $3 billion at the box office. Another of James' blockbusters--Titanic--sits at number 3.

No Way Home's entry in the top ten also means that once again, the list comprises of only live action films. The dominance had been broken briefly by Disney's Frozen II. With a total gross of $1.45 billion, it sits in the 11th spot. There is a children's film in the top ten though. The live action adaptation of The Lion King is at number 7 on the list with total earnings of $1.65 billion.

Trade analysts estimate that given its pace and lack of competition from other releases, No Way Home could well go up to the sixth spot. But whether it will be able to touch the $2 billion mark remains to be seen.

List of highest grossing films of all-time (figures from Box Office Mojo)

1. Avatar- $2.847 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame- $2.797 billion

3. Titanic- $2.187 billion

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $2.068 billion

5. Avengers: Infinity War- $2.048 billion

6. Jurassic World- $1.671 billion

7. The Lion King- $1.656 billion

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home- $1.536 billion

9. The Avengers- $1.518 billion

10. Furious 7- $1.516 billion

 

Spider-Man: No Way Home / Top 10 highest grossing film / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

49m | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

2h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

18h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

18h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

18h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment