Charlize Theron gives major update about Old Guard sequel

Glitz

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 02:37 pm

Related News

Charlize Theron gives major update about Old Guard sequel

The filming of the movie will begin in the first quarter of 2022

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 02:37 pm
Charlize Theron gives major update about Old Guard sequel. Photo: Collected
Charlize Theron gives major update about Old Guard sequel. Photo: Collected

Netflix's popular action movie "Old Guard" sequel will be back in production next year.

The filming of the movie will begin in the first quarter of 2022, reports Variety.

Charlize Theron confirmed that her costars, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli will be returning for the second installment.

Netflix is yet to announce the title or plot of the sequel. We are not sure whether it will continue the story as set out the graphic novel series by the same name or take it in a new direction.

The first movie follows Theron's Andy and a group of mercenaries who are immortal as they welcome a new immortal, a US Marine who died in combat, to their ranks.

The Old Guard saw a whopping 72 million households tune in during its first week of release last July, according to Netflix. It currently holds an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 71% Audience Score.

Charlize Theron / Old guard sequel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

17h | Videos
Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured