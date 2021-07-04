Charlize Theron gives major update about Old Guard sequel

Netflix's popular action movie "Old Guard" sequel will be back in production next year.

The filming of the movie will begin in the first quarter of 2022, reports Variety.

Charlize Theron confirmed that her costars, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli will be returning for the second installment.

Netflix is yet to announce the title or plot of the sequel. We are not sure whether it will continue the story as set out the graphic novel series by the same name or take it in a new direction.

The first movie follows Theron's Andy and a group of mercenaries who are immortal as they welcome a new immortal, a US Marine who died in combat, to their ranks.

The Old Guard saw a whopping 72 million households tune in during its first week of release last July, according to Netflix. It currently holds an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 71% Audience Score.