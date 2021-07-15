Chanchal and Shaon to drop another duet marking Eid

There have been speculations surrounding actors Meher Afroz Shaon and Chanchal Chowdhury about the duo releasing their second song duet on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Both Shaon and Chanchal are yet to make official comments on the matter but sources said that the song is scheduled to release before Eid through the music TV show Amader Gaan.

Some pictures have been circulating online of the sets of Amader Gaan with the two singers, assumed to be completed at the beginning of the year.

The dynamic singing duo, who are known for their sensational acting skills, became famous for their singing skills as well after doing a cover of the Bangla folk song "Juboti Radhe".

The cover song created a lot of controversy after the video of the cover got removed from video sharing platform YouTube due to copyright reasons as the organisers of the TV show did not provide the necessary credits to a band named "Sorolpur".

The controversy only fueled the fame of the cover and created a buzz among music lovers.