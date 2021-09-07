Cardi B and Offset welcomes their second child

Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Saturday, September 4.

Earlier in June, the rapper announced her pregnancy while performing on stage with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards. The couple also have a three-year-old daughter together.

She first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media along with her "no filter attitude". She became a sensation through Instagram.

Cradling their newborn baby in the hospital bed the couple's happiness knew no bounds. Posting instagram pictures of holding their newborn baby in the hospital bed, they announced the arrival of their baby.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." said the couple in a statement with PEOPLE.

Offset has three children from his previous relationship, Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11.

Cardi B is best known for chartbusting tracks such as "I Like It", "Bodak Yellow", "Please Me", "Wild Side" among others. She won the Best Rap Album Grammy in 2019 for "Invasion of Privacy."