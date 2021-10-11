Byju’s stops Shah Rukh Khan ad amid Aryan Khan drugs probe

Glitz

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:18 pm

Related News

Byju’s stops Shah Rukh Khan ad amid Aryan Khan drugs probe

Online tutoring company Byju’s has stopped all advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:18 pm
Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. Photo: Collected

Online tutoring company Byju's has stopped all advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan amid the ongoing investigation against his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case.

According to a report, Byju's stopped all ads over the last few days after the company came under fire on social media platforms like Twitter. However, it is not clear if the company has dropped Shah Rukh as its brand ambassador.

Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a Goa-bound cruise ship last week. After the raids conducted by undercover NCB officials, the team seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of Hashish, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD. A local court in Mumbai on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 3, was denied by the court on Friday.

On Saturday, the NCB questioned one of the drivers of Shah Rukh Khan and raided film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. The raids were conducted at Khatri's residence and office in Mumbai's Bandra area, after which he was summoned to appear before the agency at 11am. The NCB again summoned him to appear before it on Monday after questioning him for nearly eight hours. The agency also arrested a drug peddler after questioning him, taking the number of arrests in the case to 19.

Byju's, which is India's most valuable startup, has been on an acquisition spree and bought higher education platform Great Learning for $600 million, kids' digital reading platform Epic for $500 million, and test preparation provider Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion in quick succession. Byju's founder Byju Raveendran said in April that the company will go for an initial public offering in 18-24 months. Byju's has more than 65 million subscribers and the edtech startup has seen faster growth over the past year. At least 25 million new users signed up to use its platform after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown was announced last year in March.

Byju's raised $1.5 billion from UBS Group, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ, Blackstone Group, among others, at a valuation of $16.5 billion in June. Before that, Byju's raised over $1 billion from investors led by Baron Funds, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group, and US-based investment hedge fund XN Exponent Holding in April. The fundraising valued the company at around $15 billion.

Shahrukh Khan / Shahrukh Khan’s son / arrest / Aryan Khan / drug case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

3h | Videos
Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

3h | Videos
Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

1d | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case