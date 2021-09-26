BTV celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 75th birthday

BTV organizes special programs to mark the birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Courtesy

BTV will air a series of special programmes to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 28 September.

A show titled "Deshratna Sheikh Hasina" will air on 28th September at 9 pm, reads a press release.

It will consist of exciting arrangements, including drama, dance, recitation and book reading.

Moreover, 64 children from 64 districts will greet the prime minister from one platform.

Deshratna Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Courtesy

Around 19 children will also cut a cake.

Child artists will voice multiple songs including "Alo amar alo".

Tamanna Rahman and her team will showcase a dance performance on the poem "Bidrohi" voiced by Nila Rahman.

Special program of BTV. Photo: Courtesy

Veteran actor and MP Asaduzzaman Noor will recite poetry on the programme.

Asaduzzaman Noor. Photo: Courtesy

BTV will also air a special talk show titled "Tarunner Chokhhe Sheikh Hasina", hosted by noted actor Ferdous Ahmed. State Minister for Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Mashrafe bin Mortaza (MP), actor Tarin Jahan and writer and media activist Sheikh Saadi will participate in the discussion of the talk show.

Tarunner Chokhhe Sheikh Hasina, hosted by Ferdous Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy

Alongside documentaries, talk shows, concerts, exclusive programmes on democracy, youth and success will be aired on BTV, said Program and Managing Director of BTV Jagdish Esh.