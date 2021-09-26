BTV celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 75th birthday

Glitz

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:56 pm

Related News

BTV celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 75th birthday

BTV will air a series of special programmes to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 28 September

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:56 pm
BTV organizes special programs to mark the birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Courtesy
BTV organizes special programs to mark the birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Courtesy

BTV will air a series of special programmes to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 28 September.

A show titled "Deshratna Sheikh Hasina" will air on 28th September at 9 pm, reads a press release.

It will consist of exciting arrangements, including drama, dance, recitation and book reading.

Moreover, 64 children from 64 districts will greet the prime minister from one platform.

Deshratna Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Courtesy
Deshratna Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Courtesy

Around 19 children will also cut a cake.

Child artists will voice multiple songs including "Alo amar alo".

Tamanna Rahman and her team will showcase a dance performance on the poem "Bidrohi" voiced by Nila Rahman.

Special program of BTV. Photo: Courtesy
Special program of BTV. Photo: Courtesy

Veteran actor and MP Asaduzzaman Noor will recite poetry on the programme.

Asaduzzaman Noor. Photo: Courtesy
Asaduzzaman Noor. Photo: Courtesy

BTV will also air a special talk show titled "Tarunner Chokhhe Sheikh Hasina", hosted by noted actor Ferdous Ahmed. State Minister for Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Mashrafe bin Mortaza (MP), actor Tarin Jahan and writer and media activist Sheikh Saadi will participate in the discussion of the talk show.

Tarunner Chokhhe Sheikh Hasina, hosted by Ferdous Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy
Tarunner Chokhhe Sheikh Hasina, hosted by Ferdous Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy

Alongside documentaries, talk shows, concerts, exclusive programmes on democracy, youth and success will be aired on BTV, said Program and Managing Director of BTV Jagdish Esh.

 

Bangladesh

BTV / Sheikh Hasina / birthday

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives