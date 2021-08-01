BTV to air month-long special programmes in August remembering Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Television has planned to air month-long programmes highlighting the teachings and life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to pay homage to the memories of the Father of the Nation in the month of mourning.

The month of August brings along with it a sense of grief and sorrow in the heart of Bengalis. The whole nation mourns with a heavy heart and remembers the greatest leader of our country Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The programmes will air on BTV from 1 August to 31 August. BTV will also produce special programmes on the occasion of Sheikh Kamal's birthday on 5 August, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib's birthday on 6 August and National Mourning Day on 15 August.

'Kado Bangali Kado' and 'Hiranmoy Bangabandhu' will air every from 1st August to 14th August at 10am and 1:30pm. While a special children's program will be telecasted on BTV from 13th August to 15th August at 5:10pm.

BTV Kado Bangali Kado. Photo: Courtesy

A special programme titled 'Bajra kantha' on Bangabandhu's speech will air from 1st August to 31st August at 5:35pm. Audiences will also be able to hear the tales from Bangabandhu's unfinished autobiography and prison diary stories after Bangla news at 7:40pm and 8pm.

'August 15, 1975 - Why this atrocity' will be broadcast from 11-15 August at 10pm. And a special programme of folk music will air every Monday after 10 o'clock news in the month of August. The songs will honour and celebrate the legacy of the Father of the Nation.

A special discussion program and documentary program will air on Sheikh Kamal's birthday on 5th August. BTV will showcase a special documentary and discussion programme on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib on 7 August.

Btv Shatorupe Bangabandhu. Photo: Courtesy

To commemorate the National Mourning Day, August 15, there will be two musical programmes, two recitation events and a documentary programme. BTV will also air a special mourning day play 'Ten Coffins and Ifran's Story' which is written by Iqbal Khorshed and directed by Imam Hossain