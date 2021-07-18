BTV to air 3 Eid special episodes of Sisimpur

BTV is ready to entertain the little ones with their Eid special episodes of Sisimpur.

The special episodes of Sisimpur will be aired through BTV's "Eid Anondomela" programme, read a press release.

The first two episodes will be broadcast on Eid and second day of Eid at 1:05 pm while the last episode will air on third day of Eid in 9:30 am.

Popular faces Halum, Shiku, Tuktuki and Ikri will take part in the special program. Their friends Hasin, Jannat, Adrik, Aditi, Prangon and Anisha will also accompany them.

We will know about Eid from Tuktuki on the first day program and what does Eid truly represents. We might have different religions but we are all united by festivals. Eid can be celebrated by all. Children will also get to know the idea of 'cultural diversity' from the episode.

Popular presenter Shiku will come up with basketful of quizzes on the second day of Eid. The full episode will include question-answer session on 'traditional delicious food'. Children will learn about different delicious food of our country and will also gain knowledge about variety of food and food value from the health club video of Halum-Raya.

In the third day of Eid, Halum will teach the children all the different kinds of things in the world. There are human being, animals and plants and how they are different from one another.