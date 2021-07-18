BTV to air 3 Eid special episodes of Sisimpur

Glitz

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 02:17 pm

Related News

BTV to air 3 Eid special episodes of Sisimpur

The special episodes of Sisimpur will be aired through BTV’s “Eid Anondomela” programme

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 02:17 pm
Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy
Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy

BTV is ready to entertain the little ones with their Eid special episodes of Sisimpur.

The special episodes of Sisimpur will be aired through BTV's "Eid Anondomela" programme, read a press release.

The first two episodes will be broadcast on Eid and second day of Eid at 1:05 pm while the last episode will air on third day of Eid in 9:30 am.

Popular faces Halum, Shiku, Tuktuki and Ikri will take part in the special program. Their friends Hasin, Jannat, Adrik, Aditi, Prangon and Anisha will also accompany them.

We will know about Eid from Tuktuki on the first day program and what does Eid truly represents. We might have different religions but we are all united by festivals. Eid can be celebrated by all. Children will also get to know the idea of 'cultural diversity' from the episode.

Popular presenter Shiku will come up with basketful of quizzes on the second day of Eid. The full episode will include question-answer session on 'traditional delicious food'. Children will learn about different delicious food of our country and will also gain knowledge about variety of food and food value from the health club video of Halum-Raya.

In the third day of Eid, Halum will teach the children all the different kinds of things in the world. There are human being, animals and plants and how they are different from one another.

BTV / Eid / Sisimpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners