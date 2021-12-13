BTS wins a whopping nine awards at MAMA

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 02:01 pm

BTS. Photo: Collected
BTS. Photo: Collected

BTS was awarded nine trophies at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) on 11 December.

The honours included- Best Group (Male), Best Dance Performance (Male Group), Best Music Video, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Unfortunately, the group was unable to attend the awards event due to a scheduling conflict. Thus, in a pre-recorded message, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin thanked the fans, "Thanks again to ARMY's [BTS' fanbase] support and love this year, we were honoured with a precious award at 2021 MAMA. Thank you very much."

Kim Nam-joon, known by his stage name RM, added to the speech, "For all of those who had difficult times this year, to share strength and comfort, we tried new things in making music and we worked really hard."

Their songs 'Permission to dance' and 'Butter' have gathered a separate fan base. 'Butter' got awarded as the Song of the Year while their Album 'BE' got awarded the best Album of the Year.

Park Ji-min, also known as Jimin, said, "Butter and Permission to Dance received a lot of love this year. We will share this award with all those who worked hard to make great music and performances with us. And most of all, we think this is an award given to both us and ARMY, who have shown so much love for our music."

