BTS: Starting from US tour

It was after a year that the members of the K-pop boy band sensation BTS got on stage for an online concert, and the moment was nothing short of a dream for the global superstars.

They plugged in their music in Seoul's Olympic Stadium with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert on October 24. Featuring 24 songs including ON, DNA, Life Goes On, Dynamite and Butter, the concert stitched together their musical journey, with glitz of special effects and lights along with confetti and fireworks, adding sparkle to the show.

As they formed a virtual bond with their ARMY, the South Korean septet, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, promised more in-person performances, starting from their US tour in November.

"Tonight although we can't see you, I'm glad that you can see us," said Jung Kook, as the band members put up an electrifying show, despite hitting a small speed bump with member V not being able to perform because of a calf injury.

V, who got injured during dance rehearsal just a day before the concert, was very sad that he had to remain seated during the over two hour show.

"I miss you ARMY, I didn't have that much fun. I was too sad and before I could realise my knee started to hurt. I really wish it wasn't on the day of the concert but embarrassingly it was and I thought to myself 'What am I doing?' Next time, I'll try to take care of myself and keep up with everyone else. I'll try to get better soon so I can do well," he said.

For BTS, an abbreviation of Bangtan Soneyondan, or Beyond the Scene in English, the virtual gig held a bigger meaning in their life. That's because it helped them find a way back to their identity, for which they gave the whole credit to their ARMY.

"I am having mixed feelings right now. It has been two years (since we performed) and I sometimes wonder if I still have motivation. I need the motivation to move forward, and it seems to be fading away. But the situation is all the same in the world, no one is exempted from it. I started working out, but I was reaching my limit. I forgot my identity. It has been hard," RM admitted on the stage, expressing how the moment felt incomplete in an empty stadium.

"To meet you in person is really different. We have prepared a lot of songs that you like until that day we won't get discouraged, and will be waiting for you," he added.

Opening up about missing their ARMY, Jung Kook said, "I was singing Spring Day, and looking at the empty seats I almost teared up. I have a motto, that I'd rather die than live without passion. But it seems that light in me is fading. After today's concert, I feel I need to meet you soon. I miss you so much. Wherever you are, we'll fly to you."

According to Jin, the concert was a present to the ARMY. "Now that we don't tour that much, no matter how much we work out, we can't really fit in the experience of a real concert, and now out of stamina. My legs and body hurt. So, before I get even more sick, I want to tour more and give you guys the best shows. We really want to come visit you. Starting from the US tour, we will try our best to come to you and perform more and more," he shared.

To this, Suga added, "Things are getting better around the world, so next time around, maybe we can meet you in person in our next concert. Let's take it day by day", with j-hope saying, "The circumstances are getting better and I think we will come to meet you in person soon. So, wait for us". Whereas Jimin said: "I feel we are gonna meet soon, so let's talk more then".