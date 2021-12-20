Bruce Wayne is inspired by Kurt Cobain

Matt Reeves understands that the fans do not want to keep revisiting the same old Batman story again and again. During an interview, Reeves reveals how in the upcoming movie, Bruce Wayne's character is inspired by Kurt Cobain.

Throughout the trailer that came out last year in August, Cobain's voice can be heard. Reeves told Empire that while listening to Nirvana's song 'Something's in The Way', he wrote the first act of the film.

Reeves said, "That's when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we've seen before, there's another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant's Last Days and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."

Reeves revealed how he was interested in casting Pattinson after his performance in 'Good Time' by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie.

He added, "In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power. I thought that was a great mix. He's also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse."