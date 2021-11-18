Britney Spears hints at Oprah interview

Popstar Britney Spears has hinted at an interview with Oprah Winfrey and thanked her fans as the 13-year-old conservatorship finally ended last week.

In her first Instagram video statement since the termination of conservatorship, Britney Spears gave an update of her post-conservatorship life.

In her video, Britney Spears said, "I've been in the conservatorship for 13 years. It's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in. So I'm just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference."

The singer also said, "I'm grateful for that. It's nice, it's really nice. I'm not here to be a victim. I lived with victims all my life as a child, that's why I got out of my house... I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. Hopefully, my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

Thanking the fan-led '#FreeBritney' movement the singer said, "You guys rock. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything...you guys saved my life, 100%."

Britney captioned her post, "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah !!!!! I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I've never seen cash or wasn't able to drive my car …. but honestly, it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!"

"I'm not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church-going mother!!!! I'm used to keeping the peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!," she added.

Britney Spears' $60 million estates and her personal life was overseen by her father under a 13-year long conservatorship, which ended last week after a long legal battle, reports Reuters

Britney was limited to a personal allowance of around $2,000 a week, according to court documents. Until recently, she was not allowed to drive her own car.