Bongo to premiere ‘Girl’s Squad’ in this Eid-ul-Azha

Bangladesh's first and largest video streaming platform, Bongo, is premiering a female-focused drama serial,"Girl's Squad" for Eid-ul-Azha this year.

Girl's Squad is a comedy-drama that shows the complex lives of six women, where we get to see their struggles with friendship, love, romance, and their own aspirations, reads a press release.

The new serial is played by Samira Khan Mahi, Nabila Binta Islam, Rukaia Jahan Chomok, Sharna Lata, Jarin Tasnim Antara, and Samonty Shoumi and they are the key roles in the serial.

"Girl's Squad" also features popular contemporary male actors Marzuk Russell and Chashi Alam. The serial will premiere with 20 episodes. The serial has been written and directed by Maidul Rakib, and produced by Bongo.

Following the success of its Based on Books (BoB) series, which saw critical success during it premier during Eid-ul-Fitr; Bongo has since decided to not only focus on adaptations from acclaimed literature but to also focus on making content for all audiences.

Girl Squad will hopefully be the first of many female-focused content offerings coming from Bongo. Girls Squad' will be available for viewers on Bongo's APP on Android, iOS, and Bongo Web (www.bongobd.com) platforms from the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

