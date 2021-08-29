Blend of music and journalism

'Laser wave records', a record label based in Bangladesh, has been venturing in international music arena by collaborating with 'The Outlaw Ocean Music Project', an international music project. Another Bangladeshi team Apeiruss is also collaborating on this project.

The music project is based on the celebrated book "The Outlaw Ocean" by Pulitzer-award winning reporter Ian Ubrina.

Ian's investigative reports on Ocean were published in The Newyork Times, which was later adapted into a book.

Recently Leonardo DiCaprio and Netflix bought the rights to adapt The Outlaw Ocean into a feature film and a streaming docu-series.

'Laser Wave Records' has already published two albums 'Leap in Ocean' and 'Tragedy of the commons' in collaboration with Ian.

All the young talents of Laser Wave records, Lazer Wave Record's member Mrid, Ayan Aadiyaat, Abir Ahmed and Adrito Mahir, are aged 18-20.

Each of them were trying explore the international music arena in 2017, but were awestruck when they received the offer from the internationally renowned Journalist Ian.