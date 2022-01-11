Bill Murray reveals he is playing a Marvel villain in Ant-Man 3

11 January, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 11:18 am

Veteran actor Bill Murray seemed to confirm that he was playing a ‘bad guy’ in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tom Holland has long been considered the king of spoilers and slip-ups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but it looks like he has some competition in veteran actor Bill Murray. 

After letting it slip a few months ago that he had been cast in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel, Bill has now revealed he is actually playing a villain in the film.

In October, Bill had accidentally revealed in an interview he had been cast in an undisclosed role in Marvel's upcoming superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. 

Later on, when quizzed by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about his role in the film, he simply said, "I am not at liberty to talk about it." Even the film's star Paul Rudd did not deny the news, but did not confirm it either.

Now, speaking to sportsperson Eli Manning on The Eli Manning Show, Bill has given more details about his role. When Eli asked Bill, "Aren't you in, like, a superhero movie coming out? Ant-Man?" Bill not only answered yes but went on to add, "My power is, I'm a bad guy." This seemingly confirms that Bill is set to play a Marvel villain in the film even as Marvel continues to stay tight-lipped on the whole situation.

However, what character Bill is portraying and how significant the role will be in the MCU remains unclear. If he does end up being cast as a bad guy in the film, it will be quite a departure from his usual lovable comedic roles. 

Bill is best known for starring in cult comedies like Tootsie, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third installment of the Ant-Man series and part of MCU's Phase 4. The film stars Paul Rudd in the lead along with Evangelline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors. It will be released in theatres on July 28, 2023.

 

