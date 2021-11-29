Bidya Sinha Mim plays Raw Agent in ‘MR-9’

Glitz

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 05:53 pm

Related News

Bidya Sinha Mim plays Raw Agent in ‘MR-9’

The film based on the novel, "Dhongsho Pahar" (The Hill of Destruction), from the popular Bangladeshi spy thriller series, "Masud Rana", is written by Qazi Anwar Hussain

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 05:53 pm
Bidya Sinha Mim plays Raw Agent in ‘MR-9’

Popular actor Bidya Sinha Mim is all set to be in "MR-9" opposite ABM Sumon who will play the iconic character of Masud Rana.

The film based on the novel, "Dhongsho Pahar" (The Hill of Destruction), from the popular Bangladeshi spy thriller series, "Masud Rana", is written by Qazi Anwar Hussain.

Mim will play the role of Sulota Ray, an Indian Raw Agent, and also the love interest of Masud Rana.

The film also features Tariq Anam Khan, Jessia, Sajjad and Hollywood actor Michael Jai White in prominent roles.

Slated to be made in both Bangla and English, the film will be produced by American-Bangladeshi producer Asif Akbar under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia and Hollywood's Avail Entertainment.  

Bidya Sinha Saha Mim / Film / MR-9

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

23h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

23h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says