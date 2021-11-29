Bidya Sinha Mim plays Raw Agent in ‘MR-9’

Popular actor Bidya Sinha Mim is all set to be in "MR-9" opposite ABM Sumon who will play the iconic character of Masud Rana.

The film based on the novel, "Dhongsho Pahar" (The Hill of Destruction), from the popular Bangladeshi spy thriller series, "Masud Rana", is written by Qazi Anwar Hussain.

Mim will play the role of Sulota Ray, an Indian Raw Agent, and also the love interest of Masud Rana.

The film also features Tariq Anam Khan, Jessia, Sajjad and Hollywood actor Michael Jai White in prominent roles.

Slated to be made in both Bangla and English, the film will be produced by American-Bangladeshi producer Asif Akbar under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia and Hollywood's Avail Entertainment.