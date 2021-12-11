Biden makes late-night TV debut as president

Glitz

BSS/AFP
11 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 03:27 pm

Related News

Biden makes late-night TV debut as president

BSS/AFP
11 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 03:27 pm
Joe Biden&#039;s appearance on NBC&#039;s &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; with Jimmy Fallon is the first by a sitting president since Barack Obama. Photo: BSS/AFP
Joe Biden's appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon is the first by a sitting president since Barack Obama. Photo: BSS/AFP

Joe Biden on Friday used his first late-night television talk show appearance as US president to highlight his infrastructure bill -- and laugh off his flagging approval ratings.

Biden's appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is the first by a sitting president since Barack Obama, and comes as the White House seeks to highlight the recently passed bill for upgrading the nation's tattered transport networks.

Despite its passage, Biden's approval ratings have sunk to the low 40 percent area, in part due to the spike in inflation.

Asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he pays attention to approval ratings, Biden dead-panned: "Well, not anymore."

"I'm joking. I was paying attention when it was in the mid-60s, but when it's in the mid-40s I don't pay attention," said the president, to laughter from the studio audience.

Biden's appearance by remote video comes after his predecessor President Donald Trump declined invitations for any late-night talk shows as president.

Obama frequently used programs hosted by Fallon and rivals such as Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to speak to the wider US public.

Fallon opened the show by joking the pair would "discuss the economy, the infrastructure bill, and break down the first two episodes of the 'Sex and the City' reboot."

Fallon managed one barb about inflation figures, claiming he had earlier asked the president how excited he was to appear on the show on a scale of one to ten.

"He said ten. But six without inflation."

But during the interview, Fallon allowed Biden to set out policies including his landmark $1.8 trillion Build Back Better plan to improve social services and fight climate change, which faces a tough road in Congress.

Wearing a suit and tie, and seated in front of a festively decorated mantlepiece, Biden also urged Americans to get booster shots and highlighted steady declines in the unemployment rate.

"We do have inflation on things that in fact matter in people's lives" such as gas prices, said Biden.

"It's going to come down," he promised.

The interview -- in which Fallon praised Biden for "bringing class back to the office" of the president and asked "does anyone really understand how hard your job is?" -- ended with the talk host being invited over to the White House for dinner.

Joe Biden / TV / Talk shows

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

5h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

5h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

6h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

21h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

21h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’