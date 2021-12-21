Bhabna to play first lady ambassador of Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 11:23 am

Bhabna and Mahmuda Haque. Photo: Courtesy
Popular actor Ashana Habib Bhabna is all set to play the role of Mahmuda Haque, the first lady ambassador of Bangladesh in the film titled "Dampara."

However, the film is not exactly a biopic. Mahmuda Haque's life is the central inspiration of the film. 

Eminent actor Ferdous will essay the role of Mahmuda's husband police officer Shamsul Haque who was martyred during 1971. 

On Monday, Bhabna had a casual morning outing with Mahmuda Haque to learn in-depth details about her personality.  

Bhabna and Mahmuda Haque. Photo: Courtesy
In a conversation with The Business Standard, the actor shared her experience with Mahmuda. 

"We have a lot of similarities in terms of hobbies and thought process. Both of us love painting. I think it will help to merge with her character easily," said Bhabna. 

Chittagong Metropolitan Police is producing the story of valour and sacrifice of police officers including SP Shamsul Haque against Pakistani soldiers during the liberation war in Dampara, Chattogram. 

The story, dialogues and screenplay of the film is curated by Anan Zaman. Shuddhaman Choiton will direct the film.

