BGMEA president sends letter to Netflix; demands removal of ‘disrespectful’ comments in Last Mercenary movie

President of BGMEA Faruque Hassan today sent a letter to Netflix, expressing his displeasure at a dialogue in the movie Last Mercenary, which was released on July 30th.

The movie, directed by David Charon, had a scene with the dialogue, "Yes, Bulletproof Tuxedo, Made in France. I'd be dead if it were Bangladesh".

The BGMEA president said the line was disrespectful and derogatory, and it degraded "Made in Bangladesh" garments.

He demanded that the dialogue be expunged.

Theodore Anthony Sarandos Jr, CEO of Netflix, is yet to respond.

Below is the full text of the letter:

Dear Mr. Sarandos,

Hope you are fine and staying safe. We would like to express our great appreciation to the leadership that you have been providing to Netflix and making the Netflix the best global streaming content provider of the world. Millions of Bangladeshis enjoy and subscribe to Netflix either from Bangladesh or Bangladeshi diasporas from across different parts of the world.

We would like to draw your kind attention to a French movie "Last Mercenary" directed by David Charon and released on Netflix on 30th July 2021; which contains disrespectful and derogatory comments about 'Made in Bangladesh' garments. The comments in the movie say "Yes, Bulletproof Tuxedo, Made in France. I'd be dead if it were Bangladesh". These comments are tantamount to belittle the hard work, dedication, quality and on time manufacturing commitment of the 4 million garment workers of Bangladesh who are delivering 'Made in Bangladesh' apparel to about 160 countries of the world, including the USA.

We think these disrespectful remarks not only undermined the joint efforts made by Bangladesh RMG Industry along with its international development partners which ensured progress and development that are being recognized internationally and receiving worldwide appreciations; but also dishonored the emotion of millions of consumers worldwide whose wardrobes are full with 'Made in Bangladesh' attires and many of which are their favorites. The apparel manufacturers and workers of Bangladesh put all their dedications and commitments to supply apparel for the top global brands; and they take lot of pride in what they make. This hard work and pride should be respected by all. Therefore, BGMEA, on behalf of all the manufacturers and workers of Bangladesh apparel industry, is vehemently protesting the comments made in the movie "Last Mercenary".

In view of the above, we seek and request your urgent attention and demand that the dialogue from the scene of the movie that degrade garments 'Made in Bangladesh' to be expunged. We are also requesting you being a responsible and reputable company to stop streaming the movie "Last Mercenary" on Netflix until the dialogue or the scene is removed from the movie. Your heartiest support and co-operation in this regard would be highly appreciated.