BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

BFAA suspends Pori Moni&#039;s membership

Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) has suspended actor Pori Moni's membership on allegation of tarnishing the image of the organisation. 

The association leaders came up with the decision at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday.

Misha Sawdagor, president of the association, said, "The incident of Pori Moni is embarrassing for our film and artistes' community. We do not condone any wrongdoing."

He informed that the decision to suspend Pori Moni's membership was taken at the association meeting.

Association General Secretary Zayed Khan, Vice President Dipjol and Rubel, working committee members Aruna Bishwas, Anjana Sultana, Alekxandar Bo, Jackey Alamgir and Aliraj were present among others in the press conference.

RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital on Wednesday night.
The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE-consuming pipes from her house. The actor is now in CID custody. The CID has been tasked with investigating the cases filed against actress Pori Moni.
 

