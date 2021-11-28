Benedict Cumberbatch reveals real reason behind Doctor Strange 2 reshoots

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange. Photo: Collected

Earlier this month, it was reported that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is under a reshoot schedule. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film is undergoing 'significant' reshoots.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the titular role in the Marvel film, has shared more details about the reshoot schedule.

A sequel to the 2016 film, Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch and the team began shooting for the film when the Covid-19 induced lockdown had eased. The actor, in a recent interview, said that there were a few scenes that they were either dissatisfied with or couldn't shoot due to the pandemic.

Speaking with Empire, the actor said, "We're in the middle of reshoots. We're working incredibly hard to make a schedule to realise the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID etc."

He added, "We were so delayed in production, because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower."

A source had told THR that the reshoot schedule includes 'additional photography' and 'reshoots.' The shoot is spread across six weeks. "They're here until the end of the year. That's like a whole other movie," the source informed the outlet.