Beatles star John Lennon’s 'Imagine' marks 50 years

Glitz

Reuters
09 September, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 04:04 pm

Beatles star John Lennon’s 'Imagine' marks 50 years

Lennon released the album “Imagine” on Sept. 9, 1971, and its title track has long been considered one of the greatest songs of all time

Reuters
09 September, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 04:04 pm
John Lennon. Photo: Collected
John Lennon. Photo: Collected

A lyric from John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Imagine" has been projected on buildings around the world to mark 50 years since the late Beatle released the famed track and album.

From the Houses of Parliament and St Paul's Cathedral in London to Times Square in New York, "Imagine all the people living life in peace" has been beamed onto the sites to celebrate Thursday's anniversary.

Lennon released the album "Imagine" on Sept. 9, 1971, and its title track has long been considered one of the greatest songs of all time, according to music publications.

"John would have loved this. 'Imagine' embodied what we believed together at the time," Ono said in a statement.

"We are still together now and we still believe this. The sentiment is just as important now as when it was written and released 50 years ago."

The lyric was also beamed on Tuesday night in Berlin, Tokyo, and in Lennon's home city of Liverpool, mirroring a similar projection campaign by Ono 20 years ago.

A limited-edition pressing of the "Imagine" album as a double LP on white vinyl is being released on Friday to mark the anniversary.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates