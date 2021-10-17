The Batman trailer reveals Robert Pattison’s intense take on superhero

Glitz

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 03:33 pm

The Batman featuring Robert Pattison. Photo: Collected
The Batman featuring Robert Pattison. Photo: Collected

Warner Bros has revealed the new look of "The Batman" featuring Robert Pattison who dons the dark cape and cowl for the first time in the role.

The trailer was unveiled early Sunday during this year's DC fandom event.

The trailer teased Paul Dano as the Riddler, the serial killer and the biggest rival of Bat Man in the upcoming season.

Even putting Riddler behind the world could not stop him from being vicious, rather made him more dangerous.

The trailer also treats us with a new avatar of Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwomen, who sports several wigs in bold colours to disguise herself during fishy activities.

Matt Reeves has both directed and co-written the screenplay of the film with Peter Craig. 

The cast of the upcoming film includes John Turturro as Gotham crime lord Carmine Falcone, Barry Keoghan as Gotham PD officer Stanley Merkel, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham DA Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, and Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage

The film also features Gil Perez-Abraham, Charlie and Max Carver and Rupert Penry-Jones among others.

"The Batman" is scheduled to hit the theatres on 4 March 2022.

 

The Batman / Film / DC Comics / DC Fandome / trailer / Warner Bros / Robert Pattinson

