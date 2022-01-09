Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast The first indie concert of the year

Glitz

Mohammad Sifat
09 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 11:58 am

Related News

Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast The first indie concert of the year

Although there were doubts about whether the expensive concert would attract audiences, the throng of excited music enthusiasts, marking the beginning of 2022, proved the detractors wrong

Mohammad Sifat
09 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 11:58 am
‘Owned’ performing at the ‘Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast’ Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy
‘Owned’ performing at the ‘Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast’ Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The first weekend of 2022 has been incredible for indie music lovers, thanks to 'Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast' - the first multi-band starrer concert of the year that took place on 7 January. 

The concert was held at Liberation War Museum Auditorium and featured some popular indie bands such as Martian Love, Dads In The Park, Arekta Rock Band, Owned and Karnival. 

The gates to the concert opened at 2:00 pm and the venue was housefull from the very beginning. 

The concert was full of surprise tracks and appearances right from the opening act of Vanessa, where the band debuted. Martian Love played some of their original tracks such as 'Escapade' and 'Dynamo'. They also covered 'Do I wanna know' by Arctic Monkeys.

Local English band Dads in the Park opened with their latest track 'Running on Empty' and as a surprise, they sang one of their unreleased tracks. 

Arekta Rock Band and Owned got the audience with powerful performances before Karnival signed off the evening with 'Bhrom'. Arekta Rock Band also called up Trainwreck band's guitarist AK Rahul to cover Rage Against the Machine's famous song Killing In The Name. 

'Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast' was an occasion for artists and fans to meet each other and enjoy a cozy winter evening of moving music.

Since concerts have started taking place again, barely any event has gone by without being housefull. 

Although there were doubts about whether the expensive concert would attract audiences, the throng of excited music enthusiasts, marking the beginning of 2022, proved the detractors wrong.

 

Top News

Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast / concert / Music / Owned

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

22m | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

1h | Panorama
HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

22m | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

20h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka