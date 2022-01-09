Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast The first indie concert of the year

The first weekend of 2022 has been incredible for indie music lovers, thanks to 'Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast' - the first multi-band starrer concert of the year that took place on 7 January.

The concert was held at Liberation War Museum Auditorium and featured some popular indie bands such as Martian Love, Dads In The Park, Arekta Rock Band, Owned and Karnival.

The gates to the concert opened at 2:00 pm and the venue was housefull from the very beginning.

The concert was full of surprise tracks and appearances right from the opening act of Vanessa, where the band debuted. Martian Love played some of their original tracks such as 'Escapade' and 'Dynamo'. They also covered 'Do I wanna know' by Arctic Monkeys.

Local English band Dads in the Park opened with their latest track 'Running on Empty' and as a surprise, they sang one of their unreleased tracks.

Arekta Rock Band and Owned got the audience with powerful performances before Karnival signed off the evening with 'Bhrom'. Arekta Rock Band also called up Trainwreck band's guitarist AK Rahul to cover Rage Against the Machine's famous song Killing In The Name.

'Bata Rockaway with Dhaka Broadcast' was an occasion for artists and fans to meet each other and enjoy a cozy winter evening of moving music.

Since concerts have started taking place again, barely any event has gone by without being housefull.

Although there were doubts about whether the expensive concert would attract audiences, the throng of excited music enthusiasts, marking the beginning of 2022, proved the detractors wrong.