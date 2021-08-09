'Bassbaba' Sumon returns home after treatment

Eminent Bangladeshi singer, musician and the frontman of rock band Aurtthohin, Saidus Salehin Khaled, also popularly known as 'Bassbaba' Sumon, has recently returned home after receiving treatment in Thailand and Dubai for five months.

The cancer-survived singer, who has been suffering from multiple health complications including a severe spine injury, returned from Dubai on Friday and shared his detailed health updates on his Facebook account and page on Sunday, stating that his condition has improved.

"Finally, I have returned home after 5 months. I have never stayed away from my country for a period this long. I am healthier than my previous health condition," Sumon stated on the post.

Describing his current health condition, Sumon wrote, "The amount of pain in my spine has decreased. I could not sit for more than 2-3 minutes, now I can walk for 2-3 kilometres. I still need my spine surgery, however, it can wait for a year."

Sumon flew to Bangkok on March 11 for treatment and was admitted to Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital. He was scheduled to undergo spine surgery in Germany, but could not travel due to the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, Sumon and his son Ahnaf tested positive for COVID-19 back in September last year.

He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2011 and required surgery and chemotherapy. After his long battle with cancer, he got remission from cancer in 2013.

However, he had to go through multiple operations and check-ups abroad over the years. The singer suffered a devastating road accident in Bangkok in 2017 following a recent surgery at that time, and that accident resulted in a massive spine injury for the already ailing singer.

"My heartiest gratitude goes to everyone for being supportive throughout my hardest moments, and for believing me. The entire world is now going through a crucial period, please take care of yourselves and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Stay safe," Sumon thanked his fans and well-wishers for their outpouring of affection and support throughout this treatment.

One of the most popular artists in the Bangladeshi band sphere, Sumon founded the rock band Aurthohin in 1998. He also played for other iconic bands such as Warfaze and Feelings (lead by rock icon James), prior to forming his own band Aurthohin.

Often considered as the most influential and the greatest bass guitarist in the country, Sumon earned the title "Bassbaba" (Father of Bass) for his unique and flamboyant style of bass playing.

Apart from being the 'Bassbaba', Sumon is currently serving as the Assistant General Secretary for Bangladesh Musical Band's Association (BAMBA) and also as the director of Khaled Group of Companies.

His last public appearance was at the Joy Bangla concert on March 7, 2020, at Army Stadium in the capital, where he made a surprise performance alongside his longtime musical companion, music director Fuad Al Muqtadir. "This might be my last concert, my very last stage performance", Sumon stated at the concert to his fans.