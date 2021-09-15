Bappa Mazumdar receives silver button on YouTube

Glitz

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 05:03 pm

Bappa Mazumdar. Photo: Collected
Bappa Mazumdar. Photo: Collected

Celebrated musician Bappa Mazumdar, who is renowned for his euphonious voice, receives a silver button on YouTube as his channel hits 1 million subscribers.

He created the channel in 2014 and has uploaded a plethora of songs since then.

The singer penned on his Facebook, "7 years of work and creative thoughts and ideas, blood and sweat, sleepless nights writing, composing and performing and now my channel has 100000 subscribers. All credit goes to you people who have supported me and my team! This achievement is only because of you.

Thank you, subscribers!!"

During the pandemic, the singer has focused more on online, and dedicated himself to offer quality content for the audiences.

Recently the ace musician uploaded a song "Ghum Ashe Na" on his YouTube channel.

