Bangladeshi OTT platform Binge launches in Malaysia

BSS
26 June, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 11:36 am

Binge. Photo: Collected
Binge. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi popular digital entertainment platform, Binge has gone global by launching its service in Malaysia on Friday in collaboration with the country's leading telecom operator Celcom Axiata Berhad.

Binge comes with two subscription plans in Malaysia. Celcom subscribers in Malaysia can subscribe to weekly, or monthly subscription packs, read a press release. 

The weekly and monthly subscription packs are priced at 3.00 and 7.00 Malaysian Ringgit respectively. Both Android and iOS smartphone users can use the app.

Binge is an online video streaming OTT (Over-the-top) platform that offers endless entertainment in the form of Live TV, web series, films, dramas, movies, Binge Exclusive Originals and others.

Binge offers immersive entertainment experience anytime and anywhere in the forms of local, Binge originals and Bangla drama video, such as - Shodor Ghater Tiger, Blackmail, Batch 2003, Borofkoler Golpo, Infinity and many more. Binge truly encapsulates the essence of its tagline- 'Entertainment made endless'.

