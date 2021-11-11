Band singer Rumon to release first solo song

Ruman was the man behind Parthibo’s popular songs Boundule, Ekaki Rat, Eka, Emane

Ashfaqul Bari Rumon, vocalist and guitarist of the popular Bangladeshi band Parthibo, will be releasing his first solo song "Bangche Pajor" on the YouTube channel "Gaanchill Music" on Thursday at 8pm. 

Rumon composed the song during the Covid-19 lockdown, said a press release. 

Rumon said, "I always wanted to do this. But could not make it happen due to time constraints. I am grateful to singer Asif Iqbal for making this possible."

Ruman was the man behind Parthibo's popular songs Boundule, Ekaki Rat, Eka, Emane.

Lyricist Rasel Barry wrote the lyrist of the song "Rasel o Ochola".

Imran Kabir Himel directed the music video for the song.

The song will also be released in Shadhin Music, Splash, Vive and GP Music's apps.

The song will also be available on international music platforms Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music.
 

Singer Rumon

