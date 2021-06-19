Bad Genius: Exam heists made easier

Are you preparing for an SAT or GRE examination and finding it very hard to crack?

How about watching a movie based on STIC - an examination similar to SAT and how two people made it look so easy.

Moral obligations apart, 90 minutes of 'Bad Genius' will give you the ultimate feeling of how thrilling an examination could be. Sometimes, we get exhausted from watching thriller movies based on crimes but this movie depicts the suspense we often experienced in examination halls.

Students of this decade usually experience four public or private examinations before applying for universities. Many students then appear on tests like GRE, SAT, and TOEFL to fulfil their wish of studying abroad.

Not only are these tests exhausting but traumatising as well in many perspectives as students' competence is determined by these particular examinations. Besides, students undergo immense pressure to accomplish the best gradings so that they can pursue a lucrative degree in this competitive era.

Within this time span, families and surroundings often manage to develop hostile environments centring examinees. Getting lower grades on tests can affect one's self-esteem as well.

Almost 2,500KM away from Bangladesh, Thai producers might have experienced similar issues at home. Though this movie is inspired by true events, it delineated the structure of school exam methods, class inequality as well as teenagers' peaks and valleys.

Bad Genius

Bad Genius, known in Thai as Chalard Games Goeng is a 2017 Thai heist thriller film. It was directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, starring Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in her feature film debut as Lynn, a straight-A student who devises an exams-cheating scheme that eventually rises to international levels.

It is a youth drama that made a sharp impression by using the metaphor of cheating in an exam as a class act. The central figure Lynn, who is proficient, can answer every Math question but has zero social skills.

Her match - Bank, another straight sharp mind who competes with her for a coveted scholarship in Singapore is another central figure of the movie. Lynn and Bank both are from very backward social backgrounds.

Lynn's father is a school teacher and she wants to follow in his footsteps. Bank, on the other hand, does not come from a well-off family and needs to work to meet his ends.

Though Lynn is somewhat acute and generous, Bank is selfish by his character. Supporting characters, Grace and Pat, come from an aristocratic background and are friends with Lynn. These four end up forming a syndicate and once Lynn gets her hands dirty, there is no coming back.

Their game plan, masterminded by Lynn, executed by Pat and Grace can be called a heist, featuring gizmos that would not look out of place in a "Mission Impossible" movie.

From the very beginning, an incident which caused Lynn's father reprimandation and their planning to go to Sydney, that took place in a toilet between the exam interval was shot in wacky and innovatie angles. In a scene where Lynn was chased by the security to Lynn was breathtaking and no less than a crime thriller.

According to Bangkok Post, Bad Genius dominated the 2017 Thai film awards season. The film won a record-breaking twelve categories, including best picture, best director, and best screenplay, as well as best actor, and best actress.

It also set a record for the number of nominations; received 16 nominations in 15 categories. The movie got an IMDB rating of 7.6, 100 percent by rotten tomatoes, and 96 percent of viewers liked it on Google.

We may also find it relevant to the perspective of our country. Often it has been seen that people are adopting unfair means on public examination. This can not be considered only as moral deviation, class act is also responsible for this.

You may often find yourself remembering the memories of your high school days where we frequently found it abstruse to obtain higher grades.