Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views

Glitz

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 11:21 am
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views

'Baby Shark,' the viral song that wiggled its way into our hearts and ears, has reached a significant milestone. 

The song's YouTube video has reached 10 billion views, making it the first video on the internet to accomplish so. 

As of Friday, it had received an additional 8.7 million views after breaking the record. 

"'Baby Shark Dance' became the first video in history to hit 10 billion views on YouTube," the creator of the video, the Pinkfong company, tweeted, along with a call for fans to share their favourite dance moments.

Hope Segoine, then 10 years old, sang in the original video, which became an instant hit among children around the world in 2016.

Three years later, it landed in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, and in 2020, it was named the 'most viewed' video on YouTube. 

The song's producers created an animated series called 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' with Nickelodeon Animation Studio last year. Since its premiere, the series has attracted over 26 million viewers across Nickelodeon's various channels.

music video / Baby / Youtube

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Millers and businessmen are making huge profits from selling cheap rice at a higher price in the name of Miniket. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

The Miniket saga: Our love for a rice variety that does not exist

34m | Panorama
Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

22h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

1d | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

15h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

19h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

19h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike