Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views

'Baby Shark,' the viral song that wiggled its way into our hearts and ears, has reached a significant milestone.

The song's YouTube video has reached 10 billion views, making it the first video on the internet to accomplish so.

As of Friday, it had received an additional 8.7 million views after breaking the record.

"'Baby Shark Dance' became the first video in history to hit 10 billion views on YouTube," the creator of the video, the Pinkfong company, tweeted, along with a call for fans to share their favourite dance moments.

Hope Segoine, then 10 years old, sang in the original video, which became an instant hit among children around the world in 2016.

Three years later, it landed in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, and in 2020, it was named the 'most viewed' video on YouTube.

The song's producers created an animated series called 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' with Nickelodeon Animation Studio last year. Since its premiere, the series has attracted over 26 million viewers across Nickelodeon's various channels.