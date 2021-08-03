'Baapka Beta' singer Shuvasish Bhowmick releases his first original song

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:58 am

'Baapka Beta' singer Shuvasish Bhowmick releases his first original song

The song has been released with a fully animated video made by Studio bottola

Collage of a still image from &quot;Obocheton Mon&quot; video and Shuvasish Bhowmick . Photo: Collected
Collage of a still image from "Obocheton Mon" video and Shuvasish Bhowmick . Photo: Collected

Shuvasish Bhowmick, known as the Baap (father) of popular page "Baap Ka Beta", has released his first original song titled "Obocheton Mon".

The song has been released with a fully animated video made by Studio bottola and is available for streaming on the Bashundhara Digital YouTube channel.

The lyrics of Obocheton Mon have been penned down by LP Gas Industry Corporate Professional Engineer Jakaria Jalal.

Kanak Acharya has composed the tune for "Obocheton Mon" while the music has been arranged by R Joy.

Expressing his elation, Shuvasish said, "It took me a lot of courage to release my first original animated video song. Realistic animation is highly time consuming and requires a lot of effort. I hope the trend of animated video will flourish in the music industry."

"If you like the song, do share the music video on your timeline," he requested his followers and netizens.

"Baap Ka Beta" a popular page known for the cute duet between father and son has a massive fan following on Facebook. Shuvasish Bhowmick and his son Rituraj have sung numerous songs which have become viral on social media platforms.

