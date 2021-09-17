Ayub Bachchu's daughter to appear in live show ‘Jebon Jekhane Jemon’

"Me and my family have never made a public appearance in front of media before”, said Saffra

Fairuz Saffra Ayub, the daughter of legendary rock icon Ayub Bachchu. Photo:collected.
Fairuz Saffra Ayub, the daughter of legendary rock icon Ayub Bachchu, is set to appear in a live show for the first time.

Saffra will join the 78th episode of "Jebon Jekhane Jemon" hosted by Tanvir Tarek. The show will be live-streamed on Tanvir Tarek's official Facebook page and Youtube channel on 18 September at 3pm.

"Me and my family have never made a public appearance in front of media before", said Saffra.

"My father resides in the heart of millions. I think it is essential for our family to clarify and provide details of certain issues and show respect to the curiosity of millions of fans", she added.

Safra stated that Tavir Tarek was one of the closest friend of Ayub Bachchu. "Though my father remained mostly occupied with music but he also made a few special friends.", she added.

"Tanvir uncle is one of the people who were really close to my father's heart. When Tanvir uncle approached me to appear on his show, I agreed to join to speak about my father" she explained.

Saffra urged all the fans of the legendary musician to keep AB's family in their prayer.

"Ayub Bachchu pioneered the chapter of modern Bangla music. He ruled the country with his guitar strings", said Tanvir Tarek.

"The demise of the legend is an irreparable loss to the music industry. Through this show, I want AB fans to know a bit more about the legend from his family and relive his legacy", he added.

