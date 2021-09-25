Autopsy shows 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose

Glitz

Reuters
25 September, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 10:53 am

Related News

Autopsy shows 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose

"Acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine," was the cause of death determined by the medical examiner

Reuters
25 September, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 10:53 am
Michael K Williams arrives for the premiere of &quot;The Public&quot; at the New York Public Library in New York, U.S., April 1, 2019. Reuters
Michael K Williams arrives for the premiere of "The Public" at the New York Public Library in New York, U.S., April 1, 2019. Reuters

An autopsy has confirmed actor Michael K. Williams, who played the shotgun-toting drug dealer Omar Little in the HBO crime drama "The Wire," died of an overdose of drugs, the New York City medical examiner's office said on Friday.

His death was accidental, Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said in an email.

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6, and police sources said at the time that drug paraphernalia was discovered at the scene.

"Acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine," was the cause of death determined by the medical examiner, Bolcer said in the email.

Williams' colleagues remembered his special talent for humanizing the characters he portrayed, bringing to his roles his own experience as a Black man growing up in New York.

Among the real-life struggles he tapped were bouts with drug addiction, which he brought to his best known role for "The Wire." The TV series was set in Baltimore and told the story of the narcotics trade from the perspective of criminals, police and the people caught between them. Critics praised Williams for his portrayal of Little, a homosexual drug dealer at war with his rivals.=

Other television roles that won Williams praise included characters he portrayed in "Boardwalk Empire," "Bessie" and "Lovecraft Country."

Williams played the powerful African-American gangster Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire," an HBO series set in Atlantic City, New Jersey during the Prohibition era of the 1920's.

During his career, Williams earned Emmy nominations for performances in HBO's "Bessie," "The Night Of" and "Lovecraft Country." He also won praise for his role in the 2019 Netflix series "When They See Us," the true story of five teenagers falsely accused of a brutal attack on a female jogger in New York's Central Park, who were eventually exonerated after spending years in prison.

Michael K Williams / The Wire / death / drug overdose / Drug / Hollywood

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives