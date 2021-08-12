‘August 1975’ to air on National Mourning Day

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 12:20 pm

‘August 1975’ cast. Photo: Collected
‘August 1975’ cast. Photo: Collected

A film named 'August 1975' is made on the tragic killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on the dark night of 15th August, receives uncut approval from the censor board. 

Due to Coronavirus, the film will air on the app 'Cinebuzz' on the national mourning day, 15th August. Selim Khan, the producer and the director of the 'August 1975' said to a local media, "we are releasing the film in "Cinebuzz" on 15th August to mark our national mourning day." He also said, the film will hit the big screen when the situation is normal and the halls will be fully open under governmental instruction."

The melancholic history of the killing of the father of our nation on the midnight of 15th August, till his burial on 16th August, has been portrayed on 'August 1975'. 

Dilara Zaman, Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Tauquir Ahmed, Tanvin Sweety, Anisur Rahman Milon, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Tushar Khan, Taskeen Rahman, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Maznun Mizan, Shahed Ali, Amina Reza, Masuma Rahman Nabila, etc. will be seen on the star-studded film.

