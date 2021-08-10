‘Ashes’ vocalist Zunayed Evan ranks among the finest novelists

Glitz

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 01:35 pm

Related News

‘Ashes’ vocalist Zunayed Evan ranks among the finest novelists

The book has already received the Best Seller Award from the country's top online book shop ‘Rokomari’

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 01:35 pm
Zunayed Evan. Photo: Collected
Zunayed Evan. Photo: Collected

Zunayed Evan, the lead vocalist of Bangladesh's renowned rock band Ashes has made a name for himself in the world of literary novels.

His novel "Shesh" was published at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021. The book has already received the Best Seller Award from the country's top online book shop 'Rokomari,' read a press release.

He is currently preparing for the release of his next book, which has received positive feedback from readers and is also recording songs for Ashes' forthcoming album named "Ontosharshunno."

Zunayed Evan began his musical career as a young teenager. He used to escape out of class and read books in the public library. Since he was a young adolescent, he has always enjoyed playing guitar and singing with friends, as well as writing new songs.

He began his career with the band Ashes in 2008. Despite having worked on a number of mixed albums since 2010, he first got recognized to audiences with the release of the first full length album of Ashes, named 'Charpoka' back in 2014. It was also the emergence of a new horizon. In addition to Bangladesh, the band has a sizable following in Kolkata as well.

The "Ashes" singer is also known for his charitable works as well. He sang for the treatment of the vulnerable and underprivileged; in his songs and write ups, young people find inspiration and the utterance of the simple positive thoughts of life.

ashes / Zunayed Evan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

19h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership