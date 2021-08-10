‘Ashes’ vocalist Zunayed Evan ranks among the finest novelists

Zunayed Evan, the lead vocalist of Bangladesh's renowned rock band Ashes has made a name for himself in the world of literary novels.

His novel "Shesh" was published at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021. The book has already received the Best Seller Award from the country's top online book shop 'Rokomari,' read a press release.

He is currently preparing for the release of his next book, which has received positive feedback from readers and is also recording songs for Ashes' forthcoming album named "Ontosharshunno."

Zunayed Evan began his musical career as a young teenager. He used to escape out of class and read books in the public library. Since he was a young adolescent, he has always enjoyed playing guitar and singing with friends, as well as writing new songs.

He began his career with the band Ashes in 2008. Despite having worked on a number of mixed albums since 2010, he first got recognized to audiences with the release of the first full length album of Ashes, named 'Charpoka' back in 2014. It was also the emergence of a new horizon. In addition to Bangladesh, the band has a sizable following in Kolkata as well.

The "Ashes" singer is also known for his charitable works as well. He sang for the treatment of the vulnerable and underprivileged; in his songs and write ups, young people find inspiration and the utterance of the simple positive thoughts of life.