Aryan Khan gets bail in drug-on-cruise case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha have also been granted bail.

Aryan Khan has spent around three weeks in Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison in India after his previous bail pleas were rejected by the NCB court.

The detailed order of the bail will be released on Friday and until the order comes, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun will not be released from the jail, where they have been lodged since October 8.

In that case, it is very likely that Aryan Khan will walk out of the jail either on Friday or Saturday.

The Bombay high court on Thursday heard the case for the third consecutive day.

Justice NW Sambre allowed bail to the three accused after hearing former AG Mukul Rohatgi for Aryan Khan and ASG Anil Singh for the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Disclaimer: The headline has been changed.