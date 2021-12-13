‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ wraps production

13 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:51 pm

'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' wraps production

Jason Momoa is back in action and says the sequel has even more going on than the first movie

‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ wraps production. Photo: Collected
‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ wraps production. Photo: Collected

After the great success of 'Aquaman', the wait for the sequel seemed unimaginable. Fans were eager and impatient for the next installment.  

However, following the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp controversy, the focus shifted to fans signing a petition to change who plays opposite to Momoa in the sequel.

Nevertheless, that did not completely water down the hype for Aquaman and what people expect from the Game of Thrones actor- Jason Momoa.

Momoa confirmed on his own Instagram profile by uploading a video that the shooting for Aquaman 2 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' has wrapped up production.

This resparked the hype as people love Momoa and want more from the character.

Momoa happily announced the wrap and created anticipation among the fans, ending his video with, "So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and... It's been a long time. I'm taking a break. Aloha."

Momoa also claimed that the sequel has more going on and has worn him out more than the first movie. 

 

