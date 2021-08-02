Anu Malik accused of copying Israel’s national anthem in his 1996 song

Glitz

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 05:18 pm

Anu Malik accused of copying Israel’s national anthem in his 1996 song

Anu Malik is accused of plagiarizing the tune of Israel’s national anthem Hitikvah in his song "Mera Mulk Mera Desh"

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 05:18 pm
Anu Malik. Photo: Collected
Anu Malik. Photo: Collected

Anu Malik is accused of plagiarizing the tune of Israel's national anthem Hitikvah in his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the 1996 movie Diljale

As the national anthem of Israel title Hatikvah was played after Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat secured Israel's second gold medal in Olympics on Sunday, audiences quickly spots similarities of tune between Anu Malik's song "Mera Mulk Mera desh."

One of the users on Twitter wrote, "So Anu Malik didn't spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale's Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Anu Malik copying the national anthem of a country to make a Bollywood song is so Anu Malik!"

Other users, also trolled Anu Malik for blatantly copying the national anthem of a country.

Hatikvah is a 19th-century Jewish poem, which was later on adapted as the national anthem of Israel.

Anu Malik / Israel’s national Anthem

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 