Anu Malik accused of copying Israel’s national anthem in his 1996 song

Anu Malik is accused of plagiarizing the tune of Israel's national anthem Hitikvah in his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the 1996 movie Diljale

As the national anthem of Israel title Hatikvah was played after Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat secured Israel's second gold medal in Olympics on Sunday, audiences quickly spots similarities of tune between Anu Malik's song "Mera Mulk Mera desh."

One of the users on Twitter wrote, "So Anu Malik didn't spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale's Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Anu Malik copying the national anthem of a country to make a Bollywood song is so Anu Malik!"

Other users, also trolled Anu Malik for blatantly copying the national anthem of a country.

Hatikvah is a 19th-century Jewish poem, which was later on adapted as the national anthem of Israel.